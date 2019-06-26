Mnuchin defends Kushner's $50 billion plan for the Middle East

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended accusations that a U.S.-drafted economic solution to bring about Israeli-Palestinian peace has little chance of success.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, chaired a "peace to prosperity" workshop in Bahrain this week, based on a plan to spend as much as $50 billion on investments in the Palestinian territories as well as neighboring areas such as Jordan and Lebanon.

Ahead of the event, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, claimed that "nobody will live along enough to see this $50 billion," adding: "We are used to this nonsense, let us not listen to endless lies."

Representatives from private investors, the World Bank and Intentional Monetary Fund have gathered in Bahrain but no officials from either the Palestinian or Israeli government are attending the summit.

"My view from that last 18 hours here is really this has gone quite successful," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain, Wednesday.