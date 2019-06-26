North Korea says US extension of sanctions is 'hostile' act

Skip Navigation
A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Mueller agrees to publicly testify before House committees on...

Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.

The trade war is weighing on Chinese home buying in the US

The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.

Read the email from Elon Musk to Tesla employees, pushing them to...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out another email to his employees, pushing them to aim for a record number of vehicle deliveries to end the second quarter of 2019.

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

House passes border aid bill amid anger over treatment of migrant...

The Senate is expected to pass its own version of the border aid legislation, while the Trump administration has threatened to veto both bills.

Asia stocks slip as Fed's Powell tempers rate cut expectations

Stocks in Asia were tepid on Wednesday afternoon after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.

Apple bought autonomous vehicle start-up Drive.ai

The purchase confirms Apple's continued interest in self-driving car software, and it will bolster Apple's engineering ranks with additional employees who can build autonomous...

Hong Kong activists call on G-20 leaders to help 'liberate' city

More than 1,000 protesters marched to major foreign consulates on Wednesday calling on leaders at the upcoming G-20 summit to raise the plight of Hong Kong with China and to...

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

North Korea says US extension of sanctions is 'hostile' act

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Hanoi on Feb. 28, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The recent U.S. extension of sanctions against North Korea was an act of hostility and an outright challenge to an historic summit between the two countries in Singapore last year, Pyongyang's state media said on Wednesday.

The White House extended last week six executive orders containing sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs by one year.

An unidentified North Korean foreign ministry spokesman called the move a "manifestation of the most extreme hostile acts" in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.