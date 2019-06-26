Paychex shares fall after Bank of America downgrades, blaming 'excessive valuation'

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.Technologyread more
The Federal Reserve and the market are miles apart on interest rate expectations, and the disparity could cost the stock market a 7%-10% drop, economists say.Economyread more
President Trump lambastes Twitter, Google and other technology giants for what he claims as their efforts to stifle him.US Economyread more
Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.Marketsread more
Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.World Economyread more
JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."Economyread more
The Supreme Court refused to overturn a precedent that strengthened the power of government regulators in a closely watched case that could have had broad ramifications for...Politicsread more
The president raised $6 million alone at a fundraiser he attended at the Trump International Hotel on Tuesday in Washington.Politicsread more
The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.Politicsread more
The red-hot gold trade is cooling off on Wednesday, and Mark Newton of Newton Advisors says the charts point to further weakness to come.Trading Nationread more
Shares of Paychex dropped on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock due to its "excessive valuation" and "underwhelming fundamentals."
The bank slashed its rating for the employment services company to underperform from neutral on Tuesday, while keeping its 12-month price target of $92 unchanged. Shares of Paychex fell nearly 3% following the downgrade.
Paychex has returned 26% this year so far, but "this outperformance has been driven almost exclusively by multiple appreciation," Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America's research analyst said in a note on Tuesday.
"We believe the higher multiple is in part a result of the falling 10-year yield, rather than improving fundamentals, and as a result, we view the multiple re-rating as lower quality and less sustainable...on the basis of underlying fundamentals, we view shares are overvalued," Kupferberg said.
The company reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, showing an earnings miss and a lowered outlook, according to FactSet. Its revenue topped analysts' expectations.
Bank of America also said lower interest rates would pose a threat to the company.
"Lower bond yields tend to make high dividend yielding stocks ... more attractive. But ironically, lower rates negatively impact float income for Paychex. We estimate a 25 bps cut in the Fed Funds rate would represent about a $0.01 annualized EPS headwind."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.