Trump says World Cup soccer star Megan Rapinoe 'should never disrespect our Country' after she scoffs at idea of White House visit

Megan Rapinoe of USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France.

President Donald Trump escalated a war of words with U.S. women's World Cup soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday, saying "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS," referring to Rapinoe's expletive-fueled refusal to even consider visiting the White House.

Trump's three-tweet fusillade against Rapinoe — who since 2016 has kneeled or pointedly not sung or held her hand over her heart during the playing of the national anthem before games — said that "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House or our Flag."

But he also said he is inviting the entire U.S. team to the White House, "win or lose."

Trump's tweets came a day after a video clip was posted of Rapinoe saying, with a scoff, "I'm not going to the f------ White House."

"No, I'm not going to the White House. We're not going to be invited. I doubt it," Rapinoe said in the clip posted by Eight By Eight Magazine.

Rapinoe has previously called Trump "sexist," "misogynistic," "racist" and "not a good person," and said "I feel like I'm a walking protest" when asked if she ever feels strange wearing a U.S. soccer jersey while Trump is president.

Her team is set to play the host France in Paris in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

She told Eight By Eight that Trump "tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he'll claim they hadn't been invited in the first place."