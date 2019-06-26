Your first trade for Wednesday, June 26

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: General Mills,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Mnuchin: 'We were about 90% of the way' on China trade deal

Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.

Jamie Dimon sounds off on student debt crisis: 'What we've done...

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and its hurting America," he told Yahoo Finance Tuesday.

Here's who has the most to gain — and lose — from the first...

The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.

Trump says big tech companies like Twitter are 'all Democrats'

President Donald Trump lambasted Twitter, Google and other technology giants on Wednesday for what he sees as their efforts to repress his messaging.

Stock futures jump after Mnuchin says 'there's a path' to...

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were close to reaching a trade deal.

This unusual trend is providing key support for US stocks, Citi...

The stock market is shrinking for several key reasons, but there's a way for investors to maneuver it, says Citi Research strategist Robert Buckland.

A group of 5 stocks have gotten so big, they are essentially...

A small group of companies have gotten so big that they are essentially becoming the market, and when they do well, the markets do well.

Mueller agrees to publicly testify before House committees on...

Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.

Cheerios maker General Mills stock tumbles after sales disappoint

Shares of General Mills tumbled Wednesday after the Cheerios maker's quarterly revenue fell short of analysts' estimates as fewer Americans eat its snacks.

AbbVie deal may conclude a tumultuous 4 years for Botox-maker...

AbbVie's deal to buy Allergan for about $63 billion is a "nice exit from a tough situation," RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky says.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Slack, AbbVie,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Your first trade for Wednesday, June 26

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of the China Internet ETF.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alibaba

Guy Adami was a buyer of Shake Shack

