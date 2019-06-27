Here are some of the most iconic Apple products designed by Jony Ive

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (L) uses an iPad. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive announced on Thursday that he's leaving the company to start his own company named LoveForm, which will include Apple as a client. Ive, who was close with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is the best-known designer of tech products. He's responsible for most of the Apple products you've probably used during his time at the company, which coincided with Apple's return from near-death to one of the most valuable companies in the world. His designs are so popular, some are on display in museums. Ive had a hand in many product designs, but here are a few of the most iconic.

iMac G3

The Apple iMac G3. Getty Images | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

If you were alive in the 1990s, you remember the iMac G3. It's still Apple's most colorful computer ever. It had an iconic "Bondi Blue" shell, though thirteen colors were sold in total. The entire computer was packaged behind the screen, similar to some earlier designs but far more fun than the boring creme colored desktop computers Apple's competitors were selling.

Power Mac G4 Cube

Apple introduced the Power Mac G4 Cube July 19, 2000, an entirely new class of computer that delivers the performance of a Power Mac G4 in an eight inch cube suspended in a stunning crystal-clear enclosure. Getty Images | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

While perhaps not considered as successful as the iMac G3, the Power Mac G4 Cube is still one of Apple's most famous designs. It was smaller than other computer towers and the insides pulled out of the cube with a handle, which was easier than unscrewing the side of traditional computers. It also looked a heck of a lot cooler than most other computers.

iPod

Koichi Kamoshida | Getty Images

The iPod was first launched in 2001 and quickly became the must-have MP3 player. Unlike CD players, it allowed people to carry thousands of songs wherever they went. Like other iconic Jony Ive designs, part of its attraction was how easily people could scroll through long lists of songs using the wheel design.

iPhone

Steve Jobs shows off the first iPhone. SHAUN CURRY | AFP | Getty Images

In 2007, Apple turned the smartphone market -- dominated by Microsoft, Palm, BlackBerry, Motorola and others -- on its head with the release of the first iPhone. Its focus on ease-of-use, a premium design and a multi-touch display helped Apple quickly establish itself as a major player.

iPad

Apple's iPad is displayed during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco. (Photo by Kimberly White/Corbis via Getty Images) Kimberly White | Corbis Historical | Getty Images

Microsoft and other companies had tried to sell tablets, but nobody was able to make them popular until Apple launched the iPad. Like the iPhone, Apple focused on ease-of-use, offering a large screen to browse the web, watch videos and flip through pictures, all things we take for granted today but that, in 2010, felt like magic on the first iPad.

MacBook Air

Apple CEO Steve Jobs smiles as he shows off the new Macbook Air an ultra portable laptop during his keynote speech at the MacWorld Conference & Expo in San Francisco, California, 15 January 2008. Tony Avelar | AFP | Getty Images

Apple had another win with the original MacBook Air. It was so thin that Steve Jobs introduced it by pulling it out of a manila envelope on stage, something no other mainstream laptop at the time could have fit into. Some design aspects, like the keyboard, were so good that most people wish Apple would ditch its current butterfly design for it on its modern laptops.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Source: Apple Inc.

Today, you'd be hard pressed to walk down the block of a modern city and not see an Apple Watch on someone's wrist. But before it was introduced, skeptics didn't think Apple could pull people away from traditional timepieces. That changed once Apple introduced the Apple Watch, though, with its touch-screen display, convenient twist "Digital Crown" controls. And, importantly, it still looks like a relatively normal watch.

AirPods

Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the AirPods at a media event in San Francisco on Sept. 7, 2016. Beck Diefenbach | Reuters

Here's another win for Jony Ive. Bluetooth headphones were gaining in popularity a couple of years ago, but Apple entered the market and took control of it with the AirPods. Initially considered a bit silly looking, today they're pretty much standard wear on fashionable people. Again, Ive's focus on simplicity helped make them popular: just pop them in and you're listening to music. Even the charging case -- itself a brilliant design choice -- has an addictive click mechanism.

Apple Park, the company's new office campus

Apple Park Courtesy of Apple