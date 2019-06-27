Apple continues expanding into health care by selling its first diabetes product in stores

Some Apple retail locations now sell a glucose monitor that integrates with the iPhone to give people with diabetes a way to track their blood sugar through Apple's Health app.

One Drop is an aesthetically designed blood glucose monitor with an associated iPhone app that integrates with Apple's Health app, as well as a separate Apple Watch app. It's the first diabetes product that Apple is selling in its physical stores, although it previously carried One Drop online.

The introduction of OneDrop is a prime example of how Apple is breaking into the health space by selling consumer-oriented products and integrating the data from them in its Health app, making the iPhone and Apple Watch hubs for people's personal health.

Apple hasn't been shy about its interest in creating products and services to address the health market. Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's health products will be Apple's "greatest contribution to mankind. " Apple has experimented with creating its own glucose monitor, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has been spotted testing a continuous glucose monitor, although he's not known to have diabetes. (One Drop isn't continuous. It requires a finger prick before every individual reading.)

Apple's health team and the merchandisers who select products for the store are different divisions at Apple. But the inclusion of One Drop in the store is a sign that Apple products are increasingly capable of performing health-related tasks.

"I think it's great to have more consumer-friendly medical devices in the Apple Store," said Aaron Neinstein, an endocrinologist at UC San Francisco, who treats patients with diabetes. "One Drop has embraced the fact that they're part of people's lives, and that includes their smartphone, and I wish other more traditional device makers would follow suit."