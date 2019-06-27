Bitcoin shows its volatility again, plunges $1,500 in less than 24 hours after exchange outage

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.World Economyread more
Boeing shares fell on Thursday after the FAA said it had found another software issue with the company's grounded 737 Max aircraft.Marketsread more
Bitcoin continues to crater after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's outage on Wednesday.Marketsread more
Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."Technologyread more
As the Dow closes in on records, just four stocks have been shut out of the rally. Some could be on the verge of a major breakout.Trading Nationread more
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference on Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting...China Economyread more
The U.S. should not accept a trade deal from China that excludes regulations on Chinese technology giant Huawei, says the hardline former White House chief strategist.Politicsread more
Carl Icahn ratcheted up his fight with Occidental Petroleum over its pending purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum by calling for a special shareholder meeting where he hopes...Energyread more
Ford said it will cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by 2020 to return its business back to profit.Autosread more
Bitcoin continues to crater after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's outage on Wednesday,
The cryptocurrency climbed to a high of $13,485.85 Wednesday afternoon, its highest price since January 2018, according to industry site CoinDesk, before starting to drop.
The world's first and largest cryptocurrency's fall came at the same time as an outage on popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase. A Coinbase spokesperson told CNBC that the site was down "for a short period of time due to high volume."
The cryptocurrency is currently trading around $11,960 on Wednesday.
Bitcoin has rallied nearly 30% since Facebook unveiled its new Libra cryptocurrency project. Analysts attributed bitcoin's price bump to more awareness of the digital asset class.
Bitcoin is up more than 200% so far this year but prices are still well off of their all-time highs of $20,000 that was reached in December of 2017.