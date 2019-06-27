Boris Johnson says chances of no-deal Brexit are 'a million-to-one'

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures as he talks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12, 2019.

Boris Johnson, the favorite to become British prime minister, said the chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal are "a million-to-one" even as he repeated his promise to leave the bloc without a deal by the end of October.

The race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May has heated up this week, with the foreign minister Jeremy Hunt stepping up his criticism of Johnson, who has warned that he would execute a so-called no-deal Brexit if he fails to agree a deal with the EU.

More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, Brexit is dominating the race to become leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.

The winner could face a battle with parliament, which rejected May's deal three times and is opposed to a no-deal exit.

At an election hustings on Wednesday, Johnson said the chances of leaving the EU without an agreement are remote because there is was a new mood among leaders on the continent and parliament to pass a revised Brexit deal.

"It is vital that we are prepare for a no-deal outcome if we are going to get the deal that we need. I don't think that is where we are going to end up, I think it is a million-to-one against," he said.