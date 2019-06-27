Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Democrats take aim at business, spar over health care in first...

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.

2020 Electionsread more

China's Xi is expected to present Trump with terms for settling...

China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.

World Economyread more

Boeing shares fall after FAA says it found another issue with the...

Boeing shares fell on Thursday after the FAA said it had found another software issue with the company's grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Marketsread more

Huawei says it doesn't work with China military after report says...

Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."

Technologyread more

China is not budging ahead of Xi-Trump G-20 meeting

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference on Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting...

China Economyread more

Carl Icahn steps up his fight with Occidental over Anadarko deal,...

Carl Icahn ratcheted up his fight with Occidental Petroleum over its pending purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum by calling for a special shareholder meeting where he hopes...

Energyread more

UnitedHealth and one other Dow stock could be on the cusp of a...

As the Dow closes in on records, just four stocks have been shut out of the rally. Some could be on the verge of a major breakout.

Trading Nationread more

Ford to slash 12,000 jobs in Europe by 2020

Ford said it will cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by 2020 to return its business back to profit.

Autosread more

Walgreens posts quarterly earnings beat

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported fiscal third quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations Thursday before market open.

Health and Scienceread more

Democrats clash over 'Medicare for all' in first debate

The issue over health insurance marked the first stark divide among the candidates, and sparked a heated back-and-forth between many of the candidates on stage.

Politicsread more

Dems split in debate on China, nukes, climate change as biggest...

Four candidates mentioned China — but none of the Democratic contenders brought up trade in the debate.

Politicsread more

Credit Suisse initiates Tesla coverage, sees 15% downside amid...

Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Tesla Wednesday with an "underperform" rating and a price target 15% below where the stock closed.

Marketsread more
Autos

Ford to slash 12,000 jobs in Europe by 2020

George Rose | Getty Images

Ford said it will cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by 2020 to return its business back to profit.

Ford said it has ceased production at three plants in Russia, is closing plants in France and Wales, and has cut shifts at factories in Valencia, Spain and Saarlouis, Germany.

Approximately 12,000 jobs will be impacted at Ford's wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures in Europe by the end of 2020, primarily through voluntary separation programs.

The challenge of investing in electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles while having to overhaul combustion engines to meet new clean-air rules, has forced Europe's carmakers to slash fixed costs and streamline their model portfolios.

Next Article
Key Points
  • The rides are restricted to a small area just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, where Waymo has been testing self-driving vehicles and has started its own autonomous ride-share service called Waymo One.
  • Waymo's limited partnership with Lyft is the latest example of the company branching out to work with more companies as it develops autonomous vehicles and services.