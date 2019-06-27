Lowe's taps North Carolina for new tech hub, to create 2,000 jobs

For recession-wary investors, the bond market might be sending another doomsday signal after the yield curve inversion.Marketsread more
Twitter's new rule will target verified users with more than 100,000 followers who are government officials or running for public office.Technologyread more
Trump says he sought legal advice about delaying the 2020 census after the Supreme Court effectively blocked a question about citizenship status.Politicsread more
The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.Traderead more
The Supreme Court rules that federal courts may not block gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that falls along partisan lines.Politicsread more
Microsoft benefits from an exclusive cloud deal from Adaptive and a stake in the company.Technologyread more
UnitedHealth is Wall Street analysts' favorite stock based on highest percentage of buy ratings and manufacturing company 3M is the least-liked stock with only 4 analaysts...Investingread more
Biden, Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg will take the stage in the second night of the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
Reservations for Taco Bell's limited-time Palm Springs hotel sold out in 2 minutes, once again showing how much super fans love the brand.Restaurantsread more
The Comcast company on Tuesday revealed that it has signed an exclusive deal to put "The Office" on its upcoming streaming service for five years starting in 2021. But just...Entertainmentread more
OPEC ministers meet Monday, but this weekend's G-20 summit could have much more impact on oil prices, depending on whether the outcome is good or bad for the global economy.Market Insiderread more
Home improvement retailer Lowe's said Thursday it has chosen Charlotte, North Carolina, to be home to a new, 357,000-square-foot tech hub.
The company, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, had been looking at both Charlotte and Dallas for site selection.
At the new campus, workers will be focused on making technology in house for Lowe's and helping it build out its logistic capabilities and supply chain. It will hire as many as 2,000 people there, according to a press release. Lowe's should move in by late 2021, the release said.
Lowe's had said earlier this year it was planning to hire 65,000 employees across the company ahead of the busy spring season. It had said about 2,000 of those were going to be in technology-related roles.
With CEO Marvin Ellison at the helm, Lowe's has been shutting unprofitable stores and investing in its website and merchandising team in order to compete with its larger rival, Home Depot.
Commercial real estate services firm JLL advised Lowe's on the Charlotte site selection, incentives and real estate transaction.
Lowe's has a market cap of $79.1 billion, while Home Depot's is $228.3 billion. Lowe's shares are up about 7% this year, while Home Depot's stock has rallied a little more than 20%.