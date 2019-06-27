Temperatures in France hit 104 F — and they could go higher

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference on Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting...China Economyread more
Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."Technologyread more
The issue over health insurance marked the first stark divide among the candidates, and sparked a heated back-and-forth between many of the candidates on stage.Politicsread more
Four candidates mentioned China — but none of the Democratic contenders brought up trade in the debate.Politicsread more
In a strategy to draw attention away from Wednesday's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's "masthead," the leading...2020 Electionsread more
The stock market is shrinking for several key reasons, but there's a way for investors to maneuver it, says Citi Research strategist Robert Buckland.Trading Nationread more
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that is has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the grounding...Airlinesread more
The collapse of the deal potentially ended Sinclair's hopes of building a national conservative-leaning TV powerhouse that might have rivaled Fox News.Mediaread more
Huawei legal chief Song Liuping told CNBC that the company is in the "early phase" of talks with Verizon over paying royalties.Technologyread more
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner breaks down the idea behind a bipartisan bill he introduced to provide more transparency in Big Tech.Technologyread more
There is a heatwave in France and that could lead to a 10% cut in wheat production, one analyst has told CNBC.
France saw temperatures above 100 Fahrenheit on Wednesday and that's likely to continue over the coming days, according to France's weather agency. Almost the entire country is on orange alert — the second-highest in the agency's scale for weather warnings. More than 50 schools close to Paris were shut and older cars were banned in the capital.
"Currently we have very high temperatures in France and we feel that will have some impact on wheat yield," Gautier Maupu, international consultant at Agritel, a French agricultural and agroindustry markets research provider, told CNBC Thursday.
He explained that the very high temperatures can affect yield potential, given that the crops are currently on their last cycle. Production can decrease between 5% to 10%, he said.
If the heatwave lasts more than 10 days, the reduction in yield will be even higher, Maupu added.
France's weather agency has also shared extra advice, given the health risks associated with the high temperatures. The European country is still traumatized by a previous heatwave in 2003, which was blamed for 15,000 extra deaths.
Speaking to CNBC, Maupu explained that the situation for crops is different from the one in 2003. Back then, the weather was very dry and this year, it has rained a lot — meaning that the heatwave this time around is likely to have more impact on crops.
Spain, Germany and Switzerland are also being impacted by higher temperatures. Germany, where freeways do not have speed limits, introduced caps on speed due to the risk of heat damaging road surfaces.
"Heatwaves usually hit staple crops like wheat, grain and maize, and if the current heatwave in France and Spain continues for a long time, it will have a sharp effect on harvests and sales, certainly in the region of 5-10 billion euros ($5.69 billion to $11.37 billion)," Fredrik Erixon, a head of the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE), told CNBC via email.
"It will also make life miserable for many farmers who will struggle to feed their animal when harvests aren't producing enough to keep them going through the cold months," Erixon also said.
However, Erixon added that the heatwave might help winemakers, as higher temperatures tend to improve the quality of the grapes.
France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday that the heatwave is evidence of climate change. "The abnormal is becoming normal," he told lawmakers, while promising to step up measures to deal with the heatwave and climate change as a whole.