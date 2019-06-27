Temperatures in France hit 104 F — and they could go higher

PARIS, June 26, 2019 -- People cool off at a fountain in the Trocadero Gardens during a heat wave in Paris, France, on June 26, 2019.

There is a heatwave in France and that could lead to a 10% cut in wheat production, one analyst has told CNBC.

France saw temperatures above 100 Fahrenheit on Wednesday and that's likely to continue over the coming days, according to France's weather agency. Almost the entire country is on orange alert — the second-highest in the agency's scale for weather warnings. More than 50 schools close to Paris were shut and older cars were banned in the capital.

"Currently we have very high temperatures in France and we feel that will have some impact on wheat yield," Gautier Maupu, international consultant at Agritel, a French agricultural and agroindustry markets research provider, told CNBC Thursday.

He explained that the very high temperatures can affect yield potential, given that the crops are currently on their last cycle. Production can decrease between 5% to 10%, he said.

If the heatwave lasts more than 10 days, the reduction in yield will be even higher, Maupu added.

France's weather agency has also shared extra advice, given the health risks associated with the high temperatures. The European country is still traumatized by a previous heatwave in 2003, which was blamed for 15,000 extra deaths.

Speaking to CNBC, Maupu explained that the situation for crops is different from the one in 2003. Back then, the weather was very dry and this year, it has rained a lot — meaning that the heatwave this time around is likely to have more impact on crops.