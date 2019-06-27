Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to New York criminal charges

Paul Manafort arrives in court, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in New York. President Trump's former campaign manager is to be arraigned on state mortgage fraud charges.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon to mortgage fraud charges filed by New York state authorities.

Manafort, dressed in a blue jailhouse jumpsuit and a brown belt, was arraigned before a packed courtroom in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Judge Maxwell Wiley ordered him kept in the nearby federal jail in lower Manhattan, where he has been since last week.

The 70-year-old Manafort already is serving a federal prison sentence of seven-and-a-half years.

The New York state charges were announced minutes after he was sentenced for the second of two federal cases in March.

A 16-count indictment charged him with three counts of residential mortgage fraud, a single count of attempted residential mortgage fraud, three counts of conspiracy, eight counts of falsifying business records, and one count of a scheme to defraud.

"No one is beyond the law in New York," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Vance said in a statement issued in March.

Manafort's alleged actions "strike at the heart of New York's sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market," Vance added.

Manafort is next scheduled to appear in court for the case on October 9.

After Manafort said "not guilty" to three counts of mortgage fraud, his lawyer and prosecutors discussed whether he could waive appearing in court for future hearings before any trial.

The judge said he would advise Manafort that there are some proceedings he thinks Manafort should attend.

The case is related to loans that Manafort received or applied for from late December 2017 through the beginning of 2017, and were for real estate in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island.

Manafort's lawyer told Reuters that he plans to challenge the charges by arguing that Vance is barred by double jeopardy from prosecuting Manafort since the charges relate to mortgage applications that were also a subject of Manafort's federal trial last year.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to change a rule that says putting a person on trial for the same crime in federal and state courts does not violate the constitutional protection against double jeopardy. That ruling could harm Manafort's challenge to his New York state case.

Manafort was brought in handcuffs to the Criminal Court building in lower Manhattan earlier Thursday.

Manafort, who had been doing his federal sentence in a prison in Pennsylvania, will be kept in federal custody as his New York case heads toward trial.

He originally had been expected to be held in the notorious Rikers Island jail in New York.