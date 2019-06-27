UnitedHealth and one other Dow stock could be on the cusp of a comeback

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is closing in on records, but four component stocks have been shut out of the rally.

Walgreens, Pfizer, UnitedHealth and 3M are all negative for the year, and sharply off their 52-week highs.

Some of those could be set to rebound hard, according to two market watchers.

"My favorite one here is United Healthcare," Strategic Wealth Partners President Mark Tepper said on CNBC's "Trading Nation " on Wednesday. "They're a top-notch company that quite frankly has been punished because of the possibility of 'Medicare for All' because if that does go through, it would not be a good thing for managed-care stocks at all."

The chances of Medicare for All being pushed through soon looks unlikely, according to Tepper. He sees the likelihood of a candidate like Sen. Bernie Sanders taking the presidency as well as a Democratic sweep of both chambers of Congress as low.

"It's a very low probability, but it's this political headline risk that's holding the multiple hostage. The fundamentals of the company are as good as ever," said Tepper. "What you have here is a company that's growing faster than the market, but trading at a discount. They're expecting earnings growth in the low to mid-teens for the next several years. That's a lot faster than the broad market."

UnitedHealth trades at 15.5 times forward earnings, below the S&P 500's nearly 17 times multiple. Analysts expect UnitedHealth to post 15% earnings growth in its fiscal 2019, according to FactSet. S&P 500 blended earnings growth is expected to come in at 4%.

"The risk/reward profile on this stock quite frankly is just too good to pass up," he said.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, says another Dow health stock looks primed for a breakout.

"I do like Pfizer," he said during the same segment. "Looking at the technical setup it's out above the 200-day moving average and if it holds up above $42.50, you're going to see the 50-day moving average catch up to that and you can get a golden cross breakout or a tailwind from that golden cross."

A golden cross, where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day, is a technically bullish signal that suggests a positive change in trend direction. Pfizer's 50-day moving average has begun to turn upward — it is 2% from touching the 200-day.

Disclosure: Strategic Wealth Partners holds UnitedHealth shares.

