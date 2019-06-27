Trump calls India's tariff hike 'unacceptable,' demands its withdrawal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Democrats take aim at business, spar over health care in first...

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.

Democrats clash over 'Medicare for all' in first debate

The issue over health insurance marked the first stark divide among the candidates, and sparked a heated back-and-forth between many of the candidates on stage.

Huawei says it doesn't work with China military after report says...

Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."

Dems split in debate on China, nukes, climate change as biggest...

Four candidates mentioned China — but none of the Democratic contenders brought up trade in the debate.

Trump shells out on YouTube ad to draw more views than Democratic...

In a strategy to draw attention away from Wednesday's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's "masthead," the leading...

FAA says Boeing needs to mitigate a 'potential risk' in 737 Max

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that is has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the grounding...

FCC opens probe into Sinclair disclosures on failed Tribune deal

The collapse of the deal potentially ended Sinclair's hopes of building a national conservative-leaning TV powerhouse that might have rivaled Fox News.

Huawei is in discussions with Verizon and other US firms over...

Huawei legal chief Song Liuping told CNBC that the company is in the "early phase" of talks with Verizon over paying royalties.

Virginia Sen. Warner: Consumers have a right to know what their...

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner breaks down the idea behind a bipartisan bill he introduced to provide more transparency in Big Tech.

Trump calls India's tariff hike 'unacceptable,' demands its...

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties "unacceptable."

The future of connectivity: Introducing Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6 will be the next-generation wireless standard. Along with 5G, it will represent the next big shift in connectivity and data, said Irving Tan, senior vice president and...

Tesla looking to design its own battery cells to reduce reliance...

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.

World Economy

Trump calls India's tariff hike 'unacceptable,' demands its withdrawal

Key Points
  • India slapped higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products following Washington's withdrawal this month of key trade privileges for New Delhi. 
  • "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the tariffs even further," Trump said on Twitter.
  • Trump will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this week's G20 summit in Japan.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they begin a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on June 26, 2017.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties "unacceptable".

India slapped higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products following Washington's withdrawal this month of key trade privileges for New Delhi. 

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the tariffs even further, " Trump said on Twitter.

"This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn!" said Trump, who will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this week's G20 summit in Japan.

India's trade ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Trump's remarks could further worsen a trade row that has led to tit-for-tat tariffs from India and the United States and created an unease over the depth of their security alliance.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in New Delhi on Wednesday, sought to reduce heightened trade tension with India, promising a renewed focus on negotiating better ties, but giving few specifics of how they would overcome disputes over trade and investment.

Trump scrapped trade privileges for India under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), under which New Delhi was the biggest beneficiary that allowed duty-free exports of up to $5.6 billion.

India initially issued an order in June last year to raise import taxes as high as 120% on a slew of U.S. items, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminium tariffs.

But New Delhi repeatedly delayed raising tariffs as the two nations engaged in trade talks. Trade between them stood at about $142.1 billion in 2018.