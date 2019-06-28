Australia's finance minister calls for an 'ongoing commitment to free trade'

All eyes are on the ongoing G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan that kicked off Friday and is set to last till Saturday, with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping scheduled to meet amid the ongoing trade fight between their two countries.

Ahead of that meeting, Australia's finance minister is calling for a commitment to free trade.

"We've made it very clear that from our point of view, we are very keen to see an ongoing commitment to free trade and open engagement and indeed, for any issues to be resolved through a negotiated outcome," Mathias Cormann, Australian finance minister, told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the G-20 summit on Friday.

"Australia's an open trading economy, what happens in the world economy does matter to us but it matters to a lot of other countries too," Cormann said. "We would argue that an ongoing and protracted trade war is not in anybody's interest."