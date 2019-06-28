How Congress can strengthen US-India relations amid rising trade tensions and curb China threat

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) attends a meeting with US President Donald Trump during the G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in India on Wednesday amid at a tense moment in U.S.–India relations. On the strategic side, India faces the threat of U.S. sanctions for buying the Russian S-400 missile defense system and has been pressured into zeroing out imports of Iranian oil.

On the economic front, Washington piled on its steel and aluminum tariffs and canceled India's preferential trade benefits on approximately $5 billion of exports. India responded with retaliatory tariffs.

The United States is hinting that it will pursue the same strategy used with China by potentially starting investigations into India for harming U.S. commerce, which would likely result in additional tariffs.

Against this dreary backdrop, there has been one positive story.

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA)—co-Chair of the House India Caucus and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation—submitted a critical amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week.

I have championed this bipartisan legislation since it was first introduced by Congressman Joe Wilson in 2018. If enacted, the Sherman amendment would provide India the same status as America's NATO allies and Israel, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan for the purposes of the Arms Export Control Act.

The House Committee on Rules will decide the week of July 8 whether the Sherman amendment will get a vote on the House floor. Congressman Sherman's amendment included the following group of bipartisan co-sponsors: Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC); Congressman George Holding (R-NC); Congressman Ted Yoho (R-FL); Congressman Ami Bera (D-CA); Congressman Ed Case (D-HI); and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).

The amendment encourages the State Department—the lead U.S. agency that approves U.S. defense sales to foreign countries—to be more forward-leaning when it comes to the U.S.-India relationship and approve U.S. sales to India in a timely fashion. After all, there is significant upside for the United States strategically and economically. Defense sales from U.S. companies to India accounted for over $18 billion over the last decade.