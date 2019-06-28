FDA investigates possible link between certain pet foods and heart disease in dogs

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a potential link between certain brands of dog food, including Blue Buffalo, Merrick and Rachel Ray Nutrish, and an increased risk of heart disease in pets.

The agency is looking into more than 500 cases of canine heart disease, identifying the brands of dog food that have been most frequently fed to pets with the disease, including Blue Buffalo, Merrick and Rachel Ray Nutrish.

Consumers were first warned last year by the FDA that there is a potential link between particular pet diets and dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM — which can weaken a dog's heart and lead to cardiac failure — after the agency started receiving reports of the disease in breeds that were not commonly associated with DCM.

Though the FDA said it is not yet known how certain diets may lead to heart disease in canines, it noted 90% of the foods identified in the reports were "grain-free," meaning they did not contain soy, wheat, rice, barley or other grains, 93% contained peas or lentils and a "far smaller" portion contained potatoes or sweet potatoes. The FDA said there were no sources of protein, like chicken or lamb, that were predominant in the reported cases.

Acana, Zignature and Taste of the Wild had the most reports of DCM with more than 50 each between Jan. 1, 2014 and April 30. The FDA said 16 pet foods each had more than 10 reports of DCM, mostly in dogs, that are suspected to be linked to diet. Most reports were for dry dog foods, though there were some cases involving raw, wet and semi-moist foods, as well. The FDA noted some reports of DCM may have named multiple food brands.

See the chart below for all of the brands identified by the FDA: