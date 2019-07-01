Health care for undocumented immigrants may 'haunt' Dems against Trump, says ex-Sen. Evan Bayh

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 rallies to new record after Trump and Xi agree to trade...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Trump Huawei reversal may indicate 'something afoot' in...

"The president's people are shocked," says CNBC Jim Cramer.

Technologyread more

Wall Street pros say stocks will accelerate gains in the second...

Stocks are on a roll, and a majority of strategists polled in CNBC's "Halftime Report Stock Survey" believes stocks are heading higher.

CNBC’s Fast Money: Halftime Report: Stocks, Investing, Market Analysis - CNBCread more

Trade ceasefire rally could be short-lived, market strategists...

Trade truce headlines boosted stocks, but trade talks between the U.S. and China could drag on for months and result in more tariffs.

Market Insiderread more

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Real Estateread more

The market is going straight up in 2019. Why the 2nd half could...

The bull market celebrated its 10-year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.

US Marketsread more

Manufacturing was better than expected in June, but inflation...

Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiring

Economyread more

Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit

Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Energyread more

Loss in MSG Networks could have covered nearly half of Durant's...

Shares of MSG Networks, the cable network that broadcasts the New York Knicks, dropped in trading Monday.

Marketsread more

Pelosi's latest Medicare proposal would pass drug discounts to...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest Medicare plan would give HHS the power to negotiate drug prices for federal health plans, which private health insurers already have, and...

Health and Scienceread more

Apple's design chief, Jony Ive, was often absent over the last...

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been absent from the office long before his announced departure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Technologyread more
Politics

Health care for undocumented immigrants may 'haunt' Dems against Trump, says ex-Sen. Evan Bayh

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • "It's nice to be able to promise some of these things, but they have got to be realistic," says the Indiana Democrat who also served as governor of his state.
  • Bayh, who took initial steps to run for president in 2008 but then decided against it, says hot-button primary issues may be detrimental in the general election.
VIDEO5:1905:19
Former Indiana Governor Bayh discusses proposed Democratic policies
Squawk Box

Support among many of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls of government health care for undocumented immigrants may prove damaging in the eventual race against President Donald Trump, former Sen. Evan Bayh told CNBC on Monday.

"That particular position may come back to haunt them in the general election," said the Indiana Democrat who also served as governor of his state. "It's nice to be able to promise some of these things, but they have got to be realistic."

In fact, the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, largely excluded undocumented immigrants from buying into public programs.

All ten Democratic presidential candidates raise their hands to indicate that they would provide Medicaid benefits to illegal immigrants during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, June 27, 2019.
Mike Segar | Reuters

In the first Democrat debate last week, the 10 candidates on stage the second night on Thursday — including former Vice President Joe Biden as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand — all raised their hands when asked who would offer health insurance to immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

Trump quickly responded on Twitter.

Bayh, who took initial steps to run for president in 2008 but then decided against it, said the kinds of issues that play in a primary race might be detrimental in a general election. "The base of the party, which tends to dominate the nominating process, may not be part of the electorate that decides the general election outcome."

"I'm afraid President Trump and the people who support him ... filed that footage away," Bayh added.

Among the 10 candidates debating on the first night on Wednesday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker are also on the record as supporting such health coverage for migrants.

Nearly every candidate seeking the Democratic nomination supports some kind of government health-care solution, including Medicare-for-all and universal coverage plans.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Next Article
Key Points
  • Sen. Kamala Harris outshined all of her 19 rivals in the first Democratic presidential debates, says longtime GOP insider Frank Luntz.
  • "That was a brilliant debate performance," Luntz says of Harris.
  • At this point, it's all about convincing primary voters in key early-voting states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, he says.