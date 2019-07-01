Health care for undocumented immigrants may 'haunt' Dems against Trump, says ex-Sen. Evan Bayh

Support among many of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls of government health care for undocumented immigrants may prove damaging in the eventual race against President Donald Trump, former Sen. Evan Bayh told CNBC on Monday.

"That particular position may come back to haunt them in the general election," said the Indiana Democrat who also served as governor of his state. "It's nice to be able to promise some of these things, but they have got to be realistic."

In fact, the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, largely excluded undocumented immigrants from buying into public programs.