Here's the best financial advice these 10 advisors ever received

Doling out advice on money matters is the stock in trade of the financial advisor. After all, it's in their job title. So financial advisors, financial planners, wealth managers and the like are used to offering up advice on a daily basis to paying customers.

But what about the advisors themselves? What's the best piece of financial advice they ever got? Presumably financial advisors, too, consult other experts on financial matters, much as doctors need another physician for their own medical care. Or perhaps it was a parent, a college professor or even a real estate agent who offered the most important financial insight they ever got.

We asked nine members of the CNBC Digital Financial Advisors Council, along with Helen Modly of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, for the best financial advice they ever received.

Louis Barajas, founder and CEO of Wealth Management LAB, Tustin, California: "This one is simple. Spend less than you earn, and invest the difference consistently in a well-diversified portfolio."

Sophia Bera, founder of Gen Y Planning, Austin, Texas: "Invest in growing your career and building a business. The more you can increase your income and become an expert on a specific area, the more money you'll have to reach your financial goals faster than you ever imagined. This creates options and flexibility in the future as you grow your business."

Douglas Boneparth, founder and president, Bone Fide Wealth, New York: "The best financial advice I ever received was also some of the best life advice I ever received. My best friend from business school would always say, 'Do the right thing.' He said it so much that it is still stuck in my head. Whenever I've been faced with a tough decision, I know that if I do the right thing, I will be okay in the end."

Cathy Curtis, founder and CEO of Curtis Financial Planning, Oakland, California: "Holding on to a condo I bought in California. I wanted to sell it to move to another city, and a Realtor advised me not to sell, because it was during a down cycle in real estate. I rented it instead, and then about four years later I sold it for a nice profit. If I had sold before, I would have had a loss. The Realtor told me that California real estate always comes back."

Rianka Dorsainvil, founder and president of Your Greatest Contribution: "Put your financial oxygen mask on first. Being a first-generation wealth builder, you want to help everyone around you, because you're financially better off. However, you have to make sure you're financially taken care of before you can help your community."

Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial, New York: "Early in my childhood, I witnessed how devastating life could be for women who were not empowered through financial education. My grandmother remained in an abusive relationship. When I was old enough to ask why, my grandmother explained that she stayed because she believed there was no other choice, as she lacked the financial stability to change her situation.

"From then on, my mother insisted that I should never rely on someone else for money. That advice and experience led me to change my major in college and drove me into the finance field."