Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO: Many Chinese companies listed abroad will 'come home'

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.Marketsread more
He's among three 2020 candidates for president, including former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who have received the support of top financiers...2020 Electionsread more
Coming from nowhere a few years ago, 118-person XTX Markets has steadily climbed the ranks of electronic market makers, displacing huge institutions in the process.Financeread more
The industry has come under fire from both sides of the aisle, and the libertarian Koch network said it would not hesitate to cross party lines to defend innovation.Politicsread more
The last time the tech sector had a first half this strong, Bill Clinton was still president. One semis stock is just getting going, says technician.Trading Nationread more
Jing Ulrich of J.P. Morgan Chase says agreement between the U.S. and China to hold off on more tariffs has temporarily removed one uncertainty facing the global economy.World Marketsread more
Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he crossed over the military demarcation line in the village into the North before he turned back...World Newsread more
The Brooklyn Nets signed deals with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as part of a sensational start to free agency.Sportsread more
The Export-Import Bank has also been a long-time target of conservatives. The bank provides financing to companies that export goods and helps foreign companies buy goods from...Politicsread more
That would be about more than one in six full-time positions globally, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the discussions.Banksread more
As the global balance of financial power shifts, Chinese companies listed abroad may be looking to issue new offerings on one of their home country's marketplaces.
Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO Charles Li told CNBC on Monday that he expects many such companies to opt for an issuance on his own marketplace.
"We are one of China('s) home market(s), they can go back to Shanghai or Shenzhen or they can come to Hong Kong and there's a lot reason for them to be in Hong Kong and I'm quite confident that many of them will."
But no matter which exchange Chinese companies choose, Li described it as a near certainty that most will have stock trading in their home country eventually.
"My view has always been quite consistent, you know, for anybody who travels far far away, there's going to be a time to come home."
One of China's biggest heavyweights, Alibaba, notably doesn't trade on any Chinese markets. Some reports have indicated the U.S.-listed tech giant has been considering an issuance in Hong Kong, but Li told CNBC that he "cannot confirm or deny" because Alibaba has to confirm its plan first.
In general, however, Li said the HKEX's goal is to be prepared for when Chinese companies that are listed abroad decide to return.
Li touched on why he thought some Chinese companies would choose to list on Hong Kong's market over its mainland siblings in Shanghai and Shenzen. The HKEX benefits, he said, from greater internationalization and because its approval process can go faster. The mainland markets, meanwhile, may reward companies with higher valuations, he added.
Ultimately, the CEO said, each company will make its decision based on a carefully considered strategy.
"Unlike investors who are in and out of the market everyday, companies have their own plans, their plans are planned months and sometimes years ahead," Li added.