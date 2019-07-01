Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO: Many Chinese companies listed abroad will 'come home'

As the global balance of financial power shifts, Chinese companies listed abroad may be looking to issue new offerings on one of their home country's marketplaces.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO Charles Li told CNBC on Monday that he expects many such companies to opt for an issuance on his own marketplace.

"We are one of China('s) home market(s), they can go back to Shanghai or Shenzhen or they can come to Hong Kong and there's a lot reason for them to be in Hong Kong and I'm quite confident that many of them will."

But no matter which exchange Chinese companies choose, Li described it as a near certainty that most will have stock trading in their home country eventually.

"My view has always been quite consistent, you know, for anybody who travels far far away, there's going to be a time to come home."

One of China's biggest heavyweights, Alibaba, notably doesn't trade on any Chinese markets. Some reports have indicated the U.S.-listed tech giant has been considering an issuance in Hong Kong, but Li told CNBC that he "cannot confirm or deny" because Alibaba has to confirm its plan first.