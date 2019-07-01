U.S. companies tentatively step back into business with Huawei, but a long fight looms

Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Huawei speaking with CNBC at Huawei headquaters in Shenzhen, China.

President Trump softened his stance on Huawei this weekend, telling participants in the G20 economic summit in Osaka that despite his previous blanket ban on the Chinese hardware maker, U.S. tech companies can go back to selling their components and software to Huawei.

Chip stocks, including Qualcomm and Broadcom, rose sharply Monday morning on the news but leveled off by the afternoon.

The White House and Commerce Department haven't yet clarified whether the policy will affect Huawei's use of Google's Android operating system on many of its mobile devices, or Microsoft's Windows operating system on its computers.

But a Microsoft spokesperson said the company made "an initial evaluation" of the Commerce Department decision on Huawei and will "to continue to offer Microsoft software updates to customers with Huawei devices."

"We're still providing Windows software updates to customers with Huawei laptops," the spokesperson said.

Google did not immediately respond to comment, and a Huawei spokesperson said the company "had no further details at this time."

Huawei will remain on a list of entities banned from certain business activities, Larry Kudlow clarified Sunday, and licenses to sell to them will be restricted if the U.S. has national security concerns.