Cramer says Trump's Huawei reversal may indicate 'something afoot' in China trade talks

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.Marketsread more
A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.Marketsread more
"The president's people are shocked," says CNBC Jim Cramer.Technologyread more
Stocks are on a roll, and a majority of strategists polled in CNBC's "Halftime Report Stock Survey" believes stocks are heading higher.CNBC’s Fast Money: Halftime Report: Stocks, Investing, Market Analysis - CNBCread more
Trade truce headlines boosted stocks, but trade talks between the U.S. and China could drag on for months and result in more tariffs.Market Insiderread more
Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...Real Estateread more
The bull market celebrated its 10-year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.US Marketsread more
Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiringEconomyread more
Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.Energyread more
Shares of MSG Networks, the cable network that broadcasts the New York Knicks, dropped in trading Monday.Marketsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest Medicare plan would give HHS the power to negotiate drug prices for federal health plans, which private health insurers already have, and...Health and Scienceread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer speculated on Monday that there may be something going on for President Donald Trump to have eased restrictions on Huawei while the U.S. and China reengage in talks to end their trade war.
As part of Saturday's trade truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan, Trump agreed to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to purchase some U.S. commercial products.
Not even two months ago, the Trump administration effectively blacklisted Huawei from doing business in the U.S., citing national security concerns.
"For the president to turn around like this, it must have meant there is something afoot," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. " "Much bigger than anyone realizes," he added.
People who don't believe something is "afoot," Cramer said, think "the president got had."
"The president did feel very 'had' after Buenos Aires," Cramer said, referring to the G-20 summit in Argentina in December, when the two leaders had agreed to a 90-day tariff escalation ceasefire. "It is hard for me to believe that he's going to let himself be had this time."
Cramer said there had been a strong belief that Trump would place additional tariffs on Chinese goods after Saturday's meeting with Xi and continue to restrict U.S. businesses from selling to Huawei.
"The president's people are shocked," Cramer added. "There was both the concessions and also the trip to North Korea," he said of the impromptu trip to meet leader Kim Jong Un.
However, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Sunday defended Trump's Huawei move, adding the blacklist was still in place.
"This is not a general amnesty," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News. "Huawei will remain on the so-called entity list where there are serious export controls and in national security inferences or suggestions there won't be any licenses."