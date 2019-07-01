Kim Kardashian is renaming her 'Kimono' company after causing an uproar

77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.Marketsread more
The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.Marketsread more
"The president's people are shocked," says CNBC Jim Cramer.Technologyread more
James Dolan is the much-maligned owner of the New York Knicks, but he's also Madison Square Garden's CEO, and his newest passion project is MSG Spheres, a plan to build...Technologyread more
A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.Marketsread more
Stocks are on a roll, and a majority of strategists polled in CNBC's "Halftime Report Stock Survey" said they believe stocks are heading higher.CNBC’s Fast Money: Halftime Report: Stocks, Investing, Market Analysis - CNBCread more
Trade truce headlines boosted stocks, but trade talks between the U.S. and China could drag on for months and result in more tariffs.Market Insiderread more
Protesters smashed the windows Hong Kong's legislature and stormed the building on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China.China Politicsread more
Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...Real Estateread more
The bull market celebrated its 10-year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.US Marketsread more
Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiringEconomyread more
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said she's going to change the name of her new brand venture after causing an uproar and drawing accusations of cultural appropriation.
The celebrity, married to rapper Kanye West, faced backlash on the internet last week when she detailed plans for a new business — a shapewear line akin to Spanx called "Kimono," which is meant to be worn under other garments. The brand is supposed to launch "soon," she said, and has been in the works for the past year. Kardashian said West came up with the logo design.
However, Kardashian using the name of a traditional Japanese garment for form-fitting body suits didn't go over well with many people. #KimOhNo started trending on Twitter. And people became even angrier when they learned Kardashian applied for trademarks for her Kimono lines, including variations on the name "kimono."
Even the mayor of Japan's former capital city Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, posted a letter to Kardashian on his Facebook page, saying: "I am writing this letter to convey our thoughts on Kimono and ask you to re-consider your decision of using the name Kimono in your trademark."
"Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors' tireless endeavours and studies, and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living. ... I would like you to visit Kyoto, where many Japanese cultures including Kimono have been cherished, to experience the essence of Kimono Culture and understand our thoughts and our strong wish."
Kadokawa is known for wearing kimono while carrying out his official duties.
After a weekend of backlash, on Monday morning Kardashian took to Twitter to say she would be changing the name of her new brand. She said she will "be in touch soon" with a new brand name.
"I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," she wrote. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."
"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."
It's not clear if Kardashian already had products in the works with the "Kimono" logo, but she had posted a few different versions of the undergarments on her Twitter account last week.
Kardashian had, meanwhile, been accused of cultural appropriation prior to this incident when she attended one of her husband's musical performances known as "Sunday service" wearing what appear to be a maang tikka, an Indian head ornament.