Russia will only make a few units of a hypersonic weapon Putin bragged about, US intelligence says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 touches new record after trade ceasefire, but rally is...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

Companies are warning that earnings results are going to be...

77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Trump Huawei reversal may indicate 'something afoot' in...

"The president's people are shocked," says CNBC Jim Cramer.

Technologyread more

Knicks owner James Dolan's passion project is futuristic,...

James Dolan is the much-maligned owner of the New York Knicks, but he's also Madison Square Garden's CEO, and his newest passion project is MSG Spheres, a plan to build...

Technologyread more

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Marketsread more

Wall Street pros say stocks will accelerate gains in the second...

Stocks are on a roll, and a majority of strategists polled in CNBC's "Halftime Report Stock Survey" believes stocks are heading higher.

CNBC’s Fast Money: Halftime Report: Stocks, Investing, Market Analysis - CNBCread more

Trade ceasefire rally could be short-lived, market strategists...

Trade truce headlines boosted stocks, but trade talks between the U.S. and China could drag on for months and result in more tariffs.

Market Insiderread more

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as they advance on legislative...

Protesters smashed the windows Hong Kong's legislature and stormed the building on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China.

China Politicsread more

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Real Estateread more

The market is going straight up in 2019. Why the 2nd half could...

The bull market celebrated its 10-year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.

US Marketsread more

Manufacturing was better than expected in June, but inflation...

Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiring

Economyread more

Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit

Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Energyread more
Politics

Russia will only make a few units of a hypersonic weapon Putin bragged about, US intelligence says

Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
Key Points
  • Russia will only produce a few units of a hypersonic weapon that Vladimir Putin had bragged was already in production, according to people with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report.
  • The Kremlin is having a hard time finding a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to produce the weapon, a hypersonic glide vehicle dubbed Avangard.
  • It was one of the six weapons Putin boasted about in March 2018. At the time, the Russian leader claimed it was capable of reaching targets at a speed of 20 times the speed of sound.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Russia will produce only a few units of a hypersonic weapon that President Vladimir Putin had bragged was already in serial production, according to people with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report.

The Kremlin is having a hard time finding a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to produce the weapon, a hypersonic glide vehicle dubbed Avangard.

It was one of the six weapons Putin boasted about in March 2018. At the time, the Russian leader claimed Avangard was capable of reaching targets at a speed of 20 times the speed of sound and that the weapon can strike "like a fireball." He also said that the device had already entered serial production.

In October, CNBC learned that the Kremlin was looking for another carbon fiber source since their current supply was unable to withstand the extreme temperatures of hypersonic flight. According to a U.S. intelligence report curated a month ago, the Kremlin has still not been able to find an alternative carbon fiber material.

"It's expected that they will make no more than 60 of these hypersonic weapons because it's just proving to be too expensive to develop," one person told CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

 A display of a flight of the warhead of the Avangard hypersonic boost-glide weapon.
Video screen grab | TASS | Getty Images

However, since Moscow has prioritized the Avangard program, the weapon is still slated to achieve initial operational capability by 2020, according to people with direct knowledge of the U.S. intelligence report.

In May 2018, CNBC learned that Russia successfully tested Avangard twice in 2016. The third known test of the system was carried out in October 2017, and resulted in a failure when the platform crashed seconds before striking its target.

The intelligence reports, which were curated in spring of last year, calculate that Russia's hypersonic glide vehicles are likely to achieve initial operational capability by 2020, a significant step that would enable the Kremlin to surpass the U.S. and China in this regard.