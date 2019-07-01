Three options strategies for the week: July 1, 2019

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Micron, Broadcom, Wynn...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.

S&P 500 hits new record after Trump and Xi agree to trade truce

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Pete Buttigieg raises $24.8 million in the second quarter

He's among three 2020 candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who have received the support...

Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit

Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

One of the best-performing tech stocks this year could rally...

The last time the tech sector had a first half this strong, Bill Clinton was still president. One semis stock is just getting going, says technician.

Apple's design chief, Jony Ive, was often absent over the last...

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been absent from the office long before his announced departure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Oil jumps as OPEC gets set to extend production cut

Oil surged on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts and the trade truce between the U.S. and China boosted sentiment for the commodity in a weakening global...

For $600 Veritas will sequence all 6.4 billion letters of your...

Veritas is lowering the cost of a whole genome sequence from $999 to $599. With less-comprehensive heritage and health tests from personal genetics companies 23andMe and...

Buffett is donating $3.6 billion in Berkshire shares to 5...

Warren Buffett said he will donate $3.6 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Morgan Stanley: No real progress, downside risk to market and...

Tensions between the U.S. and China are not escalating but there is still no clear path towards a deal between the world's two biggest economies, according to Morgan Stanley.

Chip stocks surge on China trade war truce and reprieve from the...

The top performers on Monday were semiconductor companies.

OPEC set to extend oil production curbs by nine months

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Monday he had "no problem" with supporting oil supply cuts by six to nine months.

Three options strategies for the week: July 1, 2019

Tyler Bailey
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Dan Nathan took a look at put buying in Microsoft

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a call spread risk reversal in the Biotech ETF.

Khouw also illustrated selling a call spread in Micron