What's you data worth? | Fortt Knox

It's really hard to put a dollar value on the data that anyone delivers internet platforms. What's the value of a tweet? A Facebook profile that tells you the birthday your closest relatives?

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley want to require big tech companies to report the value of our data, like an asset, and would instruct the Securities and Exchange Commission to come up with a formula for calculating how much the data is worth. But is that even possible?

Jon Fortt sits down with CNBC's own Josh Lipton to break discuss the dilemma.