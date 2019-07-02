Alphabet's robotaxis get one step closer to commercial use in California

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Home sales trends point to recession in late 2019 or 2020, Fed...

A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."

Economyread more

Nike's Betsy Ross controversy highlights new dangers lurking in...

In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...

Retailread more

House Committee sues Treasury for Trump tax returns

The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....

Politicsread more

Tesla delivered record 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter, vs....

Tesla shares surged Tuesday after the electric auto maker said it shattered its previous production and delivery records during the second quarter, soundly beating analysts...

Autosread more

10-year yield falls back below 2%, global yields sink into...

The 10-year Treasury yield fell back under 2% on Tuesday as concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.

Bondsread more

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square up 45% in the first half of 2019

Pershing Square Capital Management chief Bill Ackman's win streak showed no signs of stopping halfway through 2019.

Hedge Fundsread more

VP Pence abruptly cancels NH trip: 'No cause for alarm'

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a scheduled event in New Hampshire, and was at the White House. "Something came up. ... It's no cause for alarm," his spokeswoman...

Politicsread more

Amazon plans a 43-story skyscraper in Seattle suburb

Amazon's proposed tower represents its plans to continue to grow in Bellevue, Washington.

Technologyread more

Arizona governor to yank Nike financial incentives amid flag...

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...

Retailread more

Texas jury teaches Huawei a 'hard lesson' in our case, says US...

"Even though we're small, we fought a hard fight. And we won. That'll send a pretty strong message to Huawei," says CNEX co-founder Alan Armstrong.

Technologyread more

Alphabet's robotaxis get one step closer to commercial use in...

In a milestone approval, Alphabet-owned Waymo becomes first autonomous vehicle company to transport passengers for robotaxi service.

Technologyread more

'No credible path at the moment' for tariffs ending: Morgan...

"We didn't learn what progress was made, if any, on the key issues that were dividing both sides ahead of the May 5 re-escalation," says Michael Zezas, head of U.S. public...

Marketsread more
Tech

Alphabet's robotaxis get one step closer to commercial use in California

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • California regulators have approved self-driving cars from Alphabet-owned Waymo to carry passengers.
  • It's an important step for the company gearing up for commercial operations, like the robotaxi service it's testing in Phoenix.
FCA delivers 100 uniquely-built Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans to Waymo (formerly the Google self-driving car project) for their self-driving test fleet.
Source: FCA

Alphabet's self-driving car company Waymo can now begin transporting passengers in its robotaxis, thanks to a new regulatory approval in California.

The California Public Utilities Commission issued Waymo approval to join a test program called Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service Pilot. It comes nearly a week after Waymo made its autonomous vehicles available to Lyft riders in Phoenix.

The permit is significant because it brings the company, which has been working on self-driving car technology for years, one step closer to using its cars for commercial service. Waymo spun out of sister-company Google in December 2016, and has been testing its commercial robotaxi service called Waymo One with a limited group of customers in Phoenix since December 2018.

Waymo isn't the only big name experimenting with robotaxis. Uber is developing and testing its own self-driving technology, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year that Tesla cars will be able to serve as robotaxis some time in 2020.

"The CPUC permit allows us to participate in their pilot program, giving Waymo employees the ability to hail our vehicles and bring guests on rides within our South Bay territory," a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement. "This is the next step on our path to eventually expand and offer more Californians opportunities to access our self-driving technology, just as we have gradually done with Waymo One in Metro Phoenix."

WATCH NOW: Waymo makes rides available on Lyft

VIDEO5:2505:25
Self-driving Waymo minivans are now available on Lyft in Arizona
Squawk Box

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.