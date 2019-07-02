Central banks' key policy goals are under threat from climate change, warns UBS

Central banks around the world must proactively fight climate change in their own investment portfolios in order to safeguard their key priorities, according to research.

A survey of central banks, carried out by UBS Asset Management, revealed that 62% believed a fiduciary duty to the general public was a key motivation for working climate risk into the management of their own assets.

However, while 56% said they had noticed increased interest from peers in environmental issues, only 6% indicated that they had experienced increased scrutiny from politicians or supervisory bodies regarding the inclusion of climate risk criteria in their own investment processes.

Although the study revealed that central banks are "conscious of their fiduciary duty" to the public, just 9% have taken specific measures related to climate risk which go beyond basic requirements within broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks required by most public institutions.

Such frameworks require institutions and companies to document the broader impact of their operations on each of these three criteria, and serve as an indicator of future financial performance in terms of risk and reward.

Two-thirds of central banks indicated that technical difficulties due to a lack of available benchmarks (do they mean ESG friendly benchmarks? Probably need a line to explain) were the key obstacles to including climate considerations in their portfolios.

Just over half suggested they would only accept lower returns if the respective benchmark was changed, while 72% indicated they would not be willing to take a more active ownership approach that required greater engagement with companies.