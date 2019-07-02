OPEC's Barkindo says warmer ties with Russia haven't changed decision-making process for oil supplies

Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo (R), Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L), Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih (C) hold a joint press conference during the 173rd Ordinary Meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria on November 30, 2017.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said Tuesday that while his relationship with Russia is "strong," the decision-making process at OPEC hasn't fundamentally changed.

The oil-producing cartel has officially agreed to extend production curbs until March 2020 and has also formalized a charter to strengthen its alliance with non-OPEC producers — most notably Russia.

The deal appears to have been rubber-stamped before OPEC's Vienna meeting when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, over the weekend.

That has led to some suggestion that OPEC's new charter is now ignoring the voice of original member countries in order to keep Moscow happy. Barkindo told CNBC's Dan Murphy in Vienna on Tuesday that in fact member countries were pleased by Moscow's interventions.

"The Russian federation has been a reliable and dependable bridge between OPEC and non-OPEC," Barkindo said.

The OPEC leader said his organization had worked with Russian officials to "literally rescue" the oil industry from a downturn and many had doubted that oil supply caps could ever hold.

"There is now a very strong working bond between us and Russia, and this goes right up to the top, to the leadership," he said.