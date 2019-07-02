'Dr. Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini sees trade war tipping global economy into a recession

The rivalry between the U.S. and China could be so disruptive that it's starting to decouple the global economy and eventually causing a recession, according to Nouriel Roubini, the economist famously called the housing bubble.

"The consequences of this trade and tech war and cold war [are] the beginning of de-globalizaion ... and the decoupling of the global economy. We'll have to redo the global tech supply chain. And eventually by next year, if this escalates, it will be a global recession," said the head of Roubini Macro Associates in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.