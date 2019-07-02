European powers won't trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism for now, diplomats say

Skip Navigation
Arizona governor to yank Nike financial incentives amid flag...

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...

This is now the longest US economic expansion in history

The ongoing U.S. economic expansion has entered its 121st month, marking the longest run on record going back to 1854.

Tim Cook's defense of Jony Ive signals a new era at Apple

Apple's CEO Tim Cook responded to a critical Wall Street Journal story about Jony Ive's departure from the company in an email to NBC News. Cook's letter defends his legacy at...

Bitcoin dives below $10,000

Bitcoin plunged Tuesday to below $10,000, cratering from a 17-month high hit just four sessions ago.

Sen. Warren calls on ex-FDA chief Gottlieb to resign from...

'This kind of revolving door influence-peddling smacks of corruption, and makes the American people rightly cynical and distrustful about whether high-level Trump...

Nouriel Roubini sees trade war tipping global economy into a...

The rivalry between the U.S. and China could be so disruptive that it's starting to decouple the global economy and eventually causing a recession, according to Nouriel...

If Apple fails at this level, it would be a 'big problem' for the...

Apple shares raced into July, but now its rally faces a major test, says technician. Here's what could make or break its rally.

Amazon and Google's biggest rivals tell government they're ready...

A leading retail group sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission outlining its concerns over the dominance of major tech companies.

Management guru Sonnenfeld accuses Elon Musk of playing a 'shell...

The Tesla CEO is using "diversionary moves" to distract investors from disappointments, says Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.

T-Mobile, Dish reach divestiture deal, pending DOJ concerns:...

Dish and T-Mobile have agreed to a divestiture deal that brings it a step closer to gaining government approval of its merger with Sprint.

Nike's 'Betsy Ross' sneakers are selling for more than $2,000 on...

The "Betsy Ross flag" sneakers will now be hard to come by after Nike reportedly told the retailers it sent them to as part of a celebratory Fourth-of-July-week launch to...

OPEC allies agree to extend supply cuts in a bid to support oil...

The decision comes less than 24 hours after OPEC thrashed out a deal to restrict the amount of crude flowing into the global market.

World Politics

European powers won't trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism for now, diplomats say

Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president, looks on during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Ali Mohammadi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Britain, France and Germany will not for the moment trigger a dispute resolution mechanism enshrined in the 2015 Iran nuclear accord that could lead to the reimposition of United Nations sanctions, two European diplomats said.

Iran's announcement on Monday that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted was confirmed by U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran's nuclear program under the deal.

"Not for now. We want to defuse the crisis," said one European diplomat.