European powers won't trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism for now, diplomats say

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
The ongoing U.S. economic expansion has entered its 121st month, marking the longest run on record going back to 1854.Economyread more
Apple's CEO Tim Cook responded to a critical Wall Street Journal story about Jony Ive's departure from the company in an email to NBC News. Cook's letter defends his legacy at...Technologyread more
Bitcoin plunged Tuesday to below $10,000, cratering from a 17-month high hit just four sessions ago.Marketsread more
'This kind of revolving door influence-peddling smacks of corruption, and makes the American people rightly cynical and distrustful about whether high-level Trump...Health and Scienceread more
The rivalry between the U.S. and China could be so disruptive that it's starting to decouple the global economy and eventually causing a recession, according to Nouriel...Marketsread more
Apple shares raced into July, but now its rally faces a major test, says technician. Here's what could make or break its rally.Trading Nationread more
A leading retail group sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission outlining its concerns over the dominance of major tech companies.Technologyread more
The Tesla CEO is using "diversionary moves" to distract investors from disappointments, says Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.Transportationread more
Dish and T-Mobile have agreed to a divestiture deal that brings it a step closer to gaining government approval of its merger with Sprint.The Faber Reportread more
The "Betsy Ross flag" sneakers will now be hard to come by after Nike reportedly told the retailers it sent them to as part of a celebratory Fourth-of-July-week launch to...Retailread more
Britain, France and Germany will not for the moment trigger a dispute resolution mechanism enshrined in the 2015 Iran nuclear accord that could lead to the reimposition of United Nations sanctions, two European diplomats said.
Iran's announcement on Monday that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted was confirmed by U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran's nuclear program under the deal.
"Not for now. We want to defuse the crisis," said one European diplomat.