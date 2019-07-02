Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester says rates should be kept where they are 'for a while'

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
Apple's CEO Tim Cook responded to a critical Wall Street Journal story about Jony Ive's departure from the company in an email to NBC News. Cook's letter defends his legacy at...Technologyread more
Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos is planning to help Joe Biden in 2020 fundraising battle. The developments show that many of Biden's top financial supporters are shrugging off...2020 Electionsread more
Major automakers on Tuesday posted mixed U.S. sales results for June and the second quarter, with demand still fairly strong for SUVs and pickup trucks while passenger car...Autosread more
"We had a deal that was over 150 pages long with seven different chapters" at the time the negotiations flamed out, Navarro says on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."Politicsread more
Bernie Sanders' second quarter fundraising haul fell short of money raised by Democrat Pete Buttigieg and Republican President Donald Trump.2020 Electionsread more
The central bank official said she holds a "positive baseline outlook" on the economy though she is monitoring risks to determine whether the Fed should cut interest rates, as...The Fedread more
The ongoing U.S. economic expansion has entered its 121st month, marking the longest run on record going back to 1854.Economyread more
"This kind of revolving door influence-peddling smacks of corruption, and makes the American people rightly cynical and distrustful about whether high-level Trump...Health and Scienceread more
Bitcoin plunged Tuesday to below $10,000, cratering from a 17-month high hit just four sessions ago.Marketsread more
The Federal Reserve can afford to stand its ground on interest rates while it watches how challenges to economic growth unfold, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday.
Speaking in London, the central bank official said she holds a "positive baseline outlook" on the economy though she is monitoring risks to determine whether the Fed should cut interest rates, as the markets are currently demanding.
"At the present time, I believe it is too soon to make that determination, and I prefer to gather more information before considering a change in our monetary policy stance," Mester said, noting that the expansion has proven "resilient to a variety of shocks, headwinds and uncertainties" that ultimately have reversed.
Mester is a nonvoter this year on the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, though she still offers input into its decisions. She has been one of the more hawkish members, meaning that she has been in favor of the move higher in interest rates over the past several years.
The market is pricing in a 100% chance of at least a quarter-point rate cut at the July 30-31 FOMC meeting and likely another 50 basis points lower before the end of the year. Investors have been worried over slowing global growth, low inflation and the impact of the U.S.-China trade battle, which Mester said has had "relatively modest" effects though the "concern is growing."
As for monetary policy, Mester said she favors a "shallow path" that involves "keeping the funds rate at current levels for a while to support a gradual rise in inflation and not overreacting to shocks that might, for a time, move inflation somewhat above 2 percent."
The overnight funds rate is currently targeted at 2.25% to 2.5%. Holding it there, Mester said, would support growth and allow inflation to move back up to the Fed's 2% goal over time.