Vice President Mike Pence flies back to White House after abruptly canceling New Hampshire event

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
Apple's CEO Tim Cook responded to a critical Wall Street Journal story about Jony Ive's departure from the company in an email to NBC News. Cook's letter defends his legacy at...Technologyread more
Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos is planning to help Joe Biden in 2020 fundraising battle. The developments show that many of Biden's top financial supporters are shrugging off...2020 Electionsread more
Vice President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled a scheduled event in New Hampshire and flew back to the White House on Tuesday. "It is not a cause for alarm," an aide said.Politicsread more
Major automakers on Tuesday posted mixed U.S. sales results for June and the second quarter, with demand still fairly strong for SUVs and pickup trucks while passenger car...Autosread more
"We had a deal that was over 150 pages long with seven different chapters" at the time the negotiations flamed out, Navarro says on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."Politicsread more
Bernie Sanders' second quarter fundraising haul fell short of money raised by Democrat Pete Buttigieg and Republican President Donald Trump.2020 Electionsread more
The central bank official said she holds a "positive baseline outlook" on the economy though she is monitoring risks to determine whether the Fed should cut interest rates, as...The Fedread more
The ongoing U.S. economic expansion has entered its 121st month, marking the longest run on record going back to 1854.Economyread more
"This kind of revolving door influence-peddling smacks of corruption, and makes the American people rightly cynical and distrustful about whether high-level Trump...Health and Scienceread more
Vice President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled a scheduled event in New Hampshire and flew back to the White House on Tuesday.
A senior aide to Pence told NBC News. "Something came up and the VP had to be back at the White House."
"It is not a cause for alarm," the aide added.
NBC10 Boston reported that Pence was scheduled to land in Manchester, New Hampshire, at around 11:25 a.m., but that his plane, Air Force 2, was turned around.
Pence had planned to make a one-day trip to the Granite State to meet alumni and former patients of the Granite Recovery Center headquarters. He then had planned to speak the state's opioid crisis.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.