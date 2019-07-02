Skip Navigation
Politics

Vice President Mike Pence flies back to White House after abruptly canceling New Hampshire event

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • Vice President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled a scheduled event in New Hampshire and flew back to the White House Tuesday.
  • A senior aide to Pence told NBC News. "Something came up and the VP had to be back at the White House. It is not a cause for alarm," the aide added.
  • Pence planned to make a one-day trip to the Granite State to meet alumni and former patients of the Granite Recovery Center headquarters. He then had planned to speak the state's opioid crisis.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks with CNBC's Eamon Javers on May 3rd, 2019.
Mary Catherine Wellons | CNBC

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled a scheduled event in New Hampshire and flew back to the White House on Tuesday.

A senior aide to Pence told NBC News. "Something came up and the VP had to be back at the White House."

"It is not a cause for alarm," the aide added.

NBC10 Boston reported that Pence was scheduled to land in Manchester, New Hampshire, at around 11:25 a.m., but that his plane, Air Force 2, was turned around.

Pence had planned to make a one-day trip to the Granite State to meet alumni and former patients of the Granite Recovery Center headquarters. He then had planned to speak the state's opioid crisis.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.