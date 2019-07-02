Russia says non-OPEC allies have approved deal to restrict oil production

Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo (R), Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L), Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih (C) hold a joint press conference during the 173rd Ordinary Meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria on November 30, 2017.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said non-OPEC producers had agreed to a nine-month rollover of supply cuts, according to multiple media reports Tuesday, ratifying a policy designed to prop up oil prices amid a weakening global economy.

It comes less than 24 hours after energy ministers from the world's most powerful oil-producing nations thrashed out a deal to restrict the amount of crude flowing into the global market.

OPEC reached a deal to extend production cuts until March 2020 on Monday. The Middle East-dominated producer group was able to overcome their differences after five hours of negotiating in Vienna.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $64.91 Tuesday morning, down around 0.2%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $58.98, approximately 0.15% lower.