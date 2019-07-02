Joe Biden lines up backing from Paramount CEO after losing bundler in wake of debate performance

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes the stage for the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos is looking to help former Vice President Joe Biden in the battle for fundraising supremacy in the 2020 Democratic primary, CNBC has learned.

Gianopulos is looking to host a fundraiser for Biden in the coming months, company spokesman Chris Petrikin confirmed.

"Jim is a long time supporter of the vice president and has offered to help with his campaign," he said. "The possibility of an event this month was discussed, but the schedules didn't work out and they are discussing an event later this summer or early fall."

The development shows that some of Biden's top financial supporters are shrugging off his headline-making battle with rival 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris at the Democratic debate that brought up his record on busing and his relationship with segregationists.

Not all of Biden's financiers are sticking with him, though. Tom McInerney, a San Francisco lawyer, informed Biden's team on June 20 that he can no longer help him raise campaign cash to compete in the 2020 race.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles on July 18, his campaign recently announced. He is expected to hold numerous donor gatherings while in town, according to people familiar with the matter. While he was in L.A. in May, one of Biden's events brought in over $700,000 for the campaign.

The campaign has also said he will be heading back to New York on July 11. According to organizers with direct knowledge of the matter, at least one event will be hosted by veteran real estate executive Jeff Levine and Jay Snyder, a principal at HBJ Investments, which provides capital to start-up companies. During Biden's previous trip to New York, all of his fundraisers combined were estimated to raise just over $1 million.

Levine, Snyder and a spokesperson for Biden did not return a request for comment.