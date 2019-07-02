Russian energy minister says tension in the Persian Gulf is not the fault of Iran

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
Apple's CEO Tim Cook responded to a critical Wall Street Journal story about Jony Ive's departure from the company in an email to NBC News. Cook's letter defends his legacy at...Technologyread more
Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos is planning to help Joe Biden in 2020 fundraising battle. The developments show that many of Biden's top financial supporters are shrugging off...2020 Electionsread more
Major automakers on Tuesday posted mixed U.S. sales results for June and the second quarter, with demand still fairly strong for SUVs and pickup trucks while passenger car...Autosread more
"We had a deal that was over 150 pages long with seven different chapters" at the time the negotiations flamed out, Navarro says on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."Politicsread more
Bernie Sanders' second quarter fundraising haul fell short of money raised by Democrat Pete Buttigieg and Republican President Donald Trump.2020 Electionsread more
The central bank official said she holds a "positive baseline outlook" on the economy though she is monitoring risks to determine whether the Fed should cut interest rates, as...The Fedread more
The ongoing U.S. economic expansion has entered its 121st month, marking the longest run on record going back to 1854.Economyread more
"This kind of revolving door influence-peddling smacks of corruption, and makes the American people rightly cynical and distrustful about whether high-level Trump...Health and Scienceread more
Bitcoin plunged Tuesday to below $10,000, cratering from a 17-month high hit just four sessions ago.Marketsread more
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that Iran is not the cause of instability in the Persian Gulf and that sanctions against the country are "unlawful."
Iran's oil exports, the government's main source of revenue, have been hit hard. President Donald Trump reimposed heavy economic penalties last year in response to what his administration calls "malign activity" in the Middle East. In May, his administration ended the granting of waivers to the remaining importers of Iranian oil with the aim of slashing the country's crude exports to zero.
"As regards restrictions on Iranian exports, we support Iran and we believe that the sanctions are unlawful; they have not been approved by the UN," Novak told CNBC's Dan Murphy in Vienna, according to a translation.
The energy minister added that he didn't think Iran should be considered as the cause of the unstable situation in the region.
"These steps seriously destabilize the situation, not only in Iran, upon whom the sanctions have been imposed, but, as we can all see, in the entire region around the Persian Gulf," he said Tuesday.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated in recent weeks. Trump accused Tehran of being behind two attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region, which Iran denied. Then an Iranian missile shot down an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran claimed that the drone was above its territory. The channel between the borders of Iran and Oman accounts for approximately 30% of the world's seaborne oil traffic.
OPEC, along with other oil suppliers including Russia, reached a deal this week to extend supply cuts until March 2020, as producers attempt to prop up crude prices. International benchmark Brent crude traded at $64.84 Tuesday afternoon, down around 0.34%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $58.88, approximately 0.37% lower.
A deal already in place to support prices started in January and reduces production by 1.2 million barrels per day. The extension sees those terms extended until March next year. Including Russia, there were 10 non-OPEC nations present at the meeting at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna this week.
The United States, one of the world's major oil producers, is not involved in the discussions and is not bound by any agreement. Trump has previously criticized OPEC for keeping oil prices "artificially very high" although some have noted that U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran have contributed to a rise in the cost of a barrel.