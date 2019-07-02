Software giant SAP sees 'huge' opportunities in China

As German enterprise software giant SAP looks to expand in China in a big way, it is looking for more partnership opportunities in the country.

Last year, it expanded its cloud solutions for companies on the Alibaba Cloud platform — an arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant. As part of the collaboration, both companies said they would jointly innovate and commercialize products.

At the World Economic Forum in Dalian, China, SAP's Executive Vice President Deepak Krishnamurthy told CNBC: "We believe in the partnership model."

"At the same time, we are also innovating in China for China. We have over 3,000 developers in China. We have a massive China acceleration plan," said Krishnamurthy, who is responsible for shaping SAP's global strategy.

He said there was an opportunity gap in China, the world's second largest economy.

"There's a huge opportunity in China. 50% of companies in U.S. and Europe are already looking at smart factory solutions, compared to 25% in China. So we think there's an opportunity gap," he said.