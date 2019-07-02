Trump campaign and Republican Party raise massive $105 million haul in the second quarter

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a rally in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised a whopping $105 million in the second quarter as they prepare for a tough bid to keep the White House in 2020.

The president's campaign and his joint fundraising committees with the GOP took in $54 million during the period, the Trump campaign said Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee raised $51 million.

The massive haul gives Trump and the GOP a head start over the president's eventual Democratic challenger. Roughly two dozen Democratic candidates are scrapping for support — and dividing donors — in the early days of the party's 2020 presidential primary.

The Trump campaign ended June with $56 million on hand — a significant store to dip into as he makes his case for a second term in the White House. The Trump campaign will likely push the cash into voter engagement on digital platforms, social media and television as the election draws closer.

For comparison, President Barack Obama's reelection campaign reported about $46 million in receipts in the second quarter of 2011. It had about $18.8 million on hand at the time.