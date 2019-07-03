Barclays: A ripping rally sending the S&P 500 up 10% is now the 'highest probability outcome'

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

A truce between the U.S. and China has convinced Barclays that a market "mini bubble" is looming.

With the G-20 outcome fueling optimism for an eventual trade deal, the stage is almost set for a market "melt-up" as Barclays now sees a 65% chance the S&P 500 will rip 10% higher from here.

A melt-up or mini bubble is considered a sharp move higher driven by investors late to the game looking to get in on a momentum shift. It's often a sign of a late-stage bull market.

"After the truce in the U.S.-China trade war post the G-20 meeting in Osaka, the 'melt-up' scenario ... is now our highest probability outcome," Maneesh Deshpande, head of equity derivatives strategy at Barclays, said in a note on Wednesday."

The ceasefire between the world's two largest economies over the weekend has turned on the risk-on sentiment in the market, sending the S&P 500 to new all-time highs. But for the market to rally further, two other things have to materialize in the near future — Federal Reserve rate cuts and the economic slowdown only being a soft patch, Barclays said.