Dollar slides after Trump says the US should match 'currency manipulation game' of Europe and China

The greenback fell suddenly Wednesday after President Donald Trump said in a tweet that the U.S. should match China and Europe's "currency manipulation game."
The U.S. Dollar Index, a basket of the greenback vs. major currencies, slid into the red following the Trump tweet. It was last slightly lower, recovering from the lowest level following the comment from the president.
The president's attack on what he views as unfair tinkering by China and Europe came less than two months after the administration declined to label China a currency manipulator. That decision came despite Trump's complaints that Beijing unfairly devalues its currency, contributing to the outstanding trade deficit between the world's two largest economies.
The Treasury Department, led by Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said in May that no country met the criteria to be formally considered as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by toying with its currency. But the report also said that nine nations — including China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Japan — are on its monitoring list.
