Forget San Francisco: 5 cities where Bay Area techies would rather live

Why buy a house in San Francisco when you can snap up something more affordable in New York?

Bay Area tech workers are showing some sensitivity to the cost of housing in the region, according to a survey from Wealthfront, an investment management firm that provides robo-advisor services.

The firm polled close to 2,700 of its clients through the first five months of this year. All of the participants work in the Bay Area at tech companies.

Close to a quarter of clients think they'll flee altogether and head for cheaper cities elsewhere in the U.S., including Chicago and Austin, Texas.

These potential buyers have set their sights on affordable dwellings, too, said Kate Wauck, vice president of communications at Wealthfront.