Goldman Sachs: Two factors will keep the stock market stuck right here through the end of the year

Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Job creation has another rough month in June as payrolls rise by...

The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.

Most major analysts are staying negative on Tesla shares

Tesla shares surged in premarket trading Wednesday after what Barclays' called the company's "impressive" record quarterly sales number.

Netflix could break free of this year's range in a major way,...

Netflix shares have been buffering since the beginning of the year. They could be about to break free of their range-bound channel, according to Todd Gordon, founder of...

Weekly mortgage applications stall as rates take a respite

After several weeks of volatility, mortgage rates calmed down, and that offered little incentive for homeowners or buyers to make a move.

Goldman Sachs: Two factors will keep the stock market stuck right...

Economic policy uncertainty and a decline in company earnings will keep the stock market from rallying any further, according to Goldman Sachs.

10-year Treasury yield dips to new 2016 lows, further below 2%

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since November 2016 on Wednesday, continuing its slide below 2%.

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

The unemployment data pointed to sustained labor market strength that should help support a slowing economy.

Why stocks can keep rally going, even with weakest earnings...

Stocks surged in the first half of 2019, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended June with its best monthly gain since 1938. The earnings outlook for the July quarter is...

China appears to be the winner of the Trump-Xi meeting at G-20,...

President Donald Trump said he agreed to allow Huawei to purchase U.S. products and China will buy "large amounts" of American farm produce.

The flag shirt you're buying for July 4th is technically illegal

Nike's idea for its "Betsy Ross" sneaker reflected a growing interest in timeless apparel that features the U.S. flag or its colors, as consumers trend toward buying fewer...

How to save when grocery shopping at Publix

Publix is a Southern grocery chain big on the hospitality and the prices. But experts say with a little extra effort, you can snag deals that will keep you on budget.

Markets

Goldman Sachs: Two factors will keep the stock market stuck right here through the end of the year

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Government policy uncertainty and a poor earnings outlook will keep the stock market from rallying any further this year, according to Goldman Sachs.
  • "Although our rates strategists forecast the 10-year US Treasury yield will fall to 1.75% by year-end, we expect lingering policy uncertainty and negative revisions to 2020 EPS will limit equity upside," Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin said in a note to clients.
  • Kostin said more than 90% of the index's rally since January has been driven by valuation expansion as the forward price to earnings multiple climbed from 14 times to 17 times.
A trader works ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 19, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Government policy uncertainty and a poor earnings outlook will keep the stock market from rallying any further this year, according to Goldman Sachs.

Low interest rates have boosted U.S. equity valuations this year, bringing the S&P 500 to record highs, and investors are hoping long-term yields dropping even more will lead to even higher stock prices. But the market's growth will stop just a little bit higher from here, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

"Although our rates strategists forecast the 10-year US Treasury yield will fall to 1.75% by year-end, we expect lingering policy uncertainty and negative revisions to 2020 EPS will limit equity upside," said Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin.

The stock market has been on a tear this year with the S&P 500 up more than 18% since January and closing at an all time high on Tuesday. Kostin said more than 90% of the index's rally since January has been driven by valuation expansion as the forward price to earnings multiple climbed from 14 times to 17 times. However, unresolved trade tensions between the U.S and China and uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year will prevent the market from surging any further, said Kostin.

"Combining the tailwind to valuations from falling interest rates and the headwinds from weak growth and high uncertainty, a macro model indicates that the S&P 500 currently trades near fair value," said Kostin.

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its 3,000 year end 2019 price target for the S&P 500, which closed at 2,973 on Tuesday.

Kostin said the current 12% earnings growth consensus estimates will need to be revised lower.