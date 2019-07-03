An Arizona mayor will honor commitment to Nike, even as state's governor wants to yank funding

Nike may still receive some perks to locate a manufacturing facility in Arizona after all.

Georgia Lord, the mayor of Goodyear, said Tuesday the city will honor its financial commitments to Nike despite a controversy over its decision to recall sneakers decorated with a 13-star flag that some find offensive.

Goodyear's decision comes even as the state's governor wants to yank money it was offering the company to locate a manufacturing plant in the town, which is west of Phoenix. The facility is expected to bring 500 jobs to the area.

As part of efforts to entice out-of-state companies, both the Goodyear City Council and the state's commerce authority promised the shoe company separate financial perks. The commerce authority had promised roughly $1 million in incentives, while the The Goodyear City Council agreed to waive up to nearly $1 million in review and permit fees and reimburse up to $1 million for the jobs it will create, Arizona Republic has reported.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who oversees the the state's commerce authority, said in a tweet on Tuesday he is directing the state's commerce authority to drop its incentives for Nike.