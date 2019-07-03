Russian CEO who oversees the Kremlin's military–industrial complex says the S-500 'will enter service very soon'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow, Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed...

Stocks closed at record highs as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.

Marketsread more

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

The Fedread more

Jobs report could show slowing trend and be the lever the Fed...

Ten years into the recovery, the economy's ability to create new jobs may be slowing .

Market Insiderread more

Federal appeals court says Amazon is liable for third-party...

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Amazon can be held liable for for defective goods that third-party vendors sell on its site.

Technologyread more

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Marketsread more

Pentagon condemns 'truly disturbing' Chinese missile tests in...

Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.

Politicsread more

Russian who runs Kremlin defense industry: S-500 'will enter...

Russia claims that the ground-based missile system is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35.

Politicsread more

How 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will impact the Marvel Cinematic...

With the debut of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in theaters this week, Phase III of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close, but Disney isn't done telling stories...

Entertainmentread more

Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Marijuanaread more

Trump says 'absolutely moving forward' with census citizenship...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."

Politicsread more

Facebook exec reminds the world that it won't control Libra...

The need to reiterate these points after only two weeks suggests Facebook will have an uphill battle getting people to trust it with something so sensitive as their finances.

Technologyread more

Kamala Harris rises, Joe Biden slips in polls after first 2020...

Polls in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary show a tightening race at the top as Kamala Harris rises and Joe Biden falls.

2020 Electionsread more
Politics

Russian CEO who oversees the Kremlin's military–industrial complex says the S-500 'will enter service very soon'

Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
Key Points
  • The Russian CEO who oversees the Kremlin's military–industrial complex says the nation's S-500 surface-to-air missile system "will enter service very soon."
  • Russia claims that the S-500 is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35.
  • Last May, CNBC learned Russia quietly conducted the world's longest surface-to-air missile test with the S-500, according to sources with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence report.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a Victory Day military parade marking the 74th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Russian CEO who oversees the Kremlin's military–industrial complex says the nation's S-500 surface-to-air missile system "will enter service very soon."

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said Sunday during an interview on Russian state-owned television that the S-500, an upgraded version of the S-400 missile system, was in production and would join the Kremlin's arsenal after testing.

Russia claims that the ground-based missile system is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35.

"These are more updated systems. I'd prefer not to tell about them now, they are not yet operational. I think they will enter service very soon," Chemezov said.

Earlier in the week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said the S-500 would be delivered to troops earlier than initially planned. He cited a series of successful tests as the reason for the updated timetable.

Last May, CNBC learned Russia quietly conducted the world's longest surface-to-air missile test with the S-500, according to sources with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports.

The S-500 successfully struck a target 299 miles away, which the U.S. assessed is 50 miles further than any known test, said the sources, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, nearly 13 countries have expressed interest in buying Russia's S-400, a move that could trigger potential U.S. sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which President Donald Trump signed in August 2017. In September, the U.S. slapped sanctions on China for buying fighter jets and missiles from Russia. However, the U.S. could grant sanction waivers.

The S-400, the successor to the S-200 and S-300 missile systems, made its debut on the world stage in 2007. Compared with U.S. systems, the Russian-made S-400 is believed to be capable of engaging a wider array of targets, at longer ranges and against multiple threats simultaneously.

A Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system.
Sergei Malgavko | TASS via Getty Images

Russian arms are generally considered less expensive than American weapons, in large part because they come without extensive maintenance support.

China, India and Turkey have already signed purchase agreements with the Kremlin. China, which is embroiled in a trade battle with the U.S., is in the middle of receiving its final shipment of the S-400 system. India signed a deal with Moscow for the S-400 in October. Turkey, a NATO ally, is slated to receive its S-400 later this year and is expected to have the system ready for use by 2020.