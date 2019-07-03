TikTok is under investigation in the UK over children's data privacy rights

The Logo of social media app TikTok (also known as Douyin) is displayed on a smartphone on December 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Popular Chinese video sharing app TikTok is under investigation in the U.K. for how it collects and uses children's personal information.

Elizabeth Denham, head of the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), said in a parliamentary hearing Tuesday the agency is investigating whether TikTok violated the EU's data privacy law called GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), which requires companies to provide specific protections related to children's personal data.

"We are looking at the transparency tools for children," Denham said. "We're looking at the messaging system, which is completely open, we're looking at the kind of videos that are collected and shared by children online. So we do have an active investigation into TikTok right now, so you can watch that space."