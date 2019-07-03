US imposes duties on steel from Vietnam originally produced in South Korea, Taiwan

In tapping Judy Shelton to become one of two Federal Reserve Board governors, President Donald Trump selected one of the minority of mainstream economists supportive of a...The Fedread more
Iacocca was one of the most powerful — and best known — executives in the automobile industry, rising to become president of Ford Motor before leading a turnaround at...Autosread more
The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.The Fedread more
Major Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday after as global trade concerns weighed on investor sentiment.Asia Marketsread more
Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the second quarter, besting its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter.Autosread more
The policy change reflects a broader push by Amazon to squeeze profits out of a historically low-margin business.Technologyread more
In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...Retailread more
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will print the 2020 census without a question about citizenship, bringing to an apparent close a contentious legal battle over that...Politicsread more
A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."Economyread more
Symantec, which has been plagued by management turnover and deteriorating earnings, is in talks to be acquired by Broadcom, according to Bloomberg.Technologyread more
Japanese beer and spirits maker Suntory would rather be in Southeast Asia than in China now, said its CEO Takeshi Niinami.Food & Beverageread more
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it would impose duties of up to 456% on certain steel produced in South Korea or Taiwan that are then shipped to Vietnam for minor processing and finally exported to the United States.
The agency said in a statement that it had found corrosion-resistant steel products and cold-rolled steel produced in Vietnam using substrate of South Korean or Taiwanese origin that had circumvented U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.
The duties on South Korean and Taiwanese products were imposed in December 2015 and February 2016. Since those dates through April 2019, shipments of corrosion-resistant steel products and cold-rolled steel from Vietnam to the United States had increased by 332 percent and 916 percent compared with similar periods immediately before, the statement said.
It said the Commerce Department inquiry was initiated at the request of ArcelorMittal SA's U.S. unit, Nucor, United States Steel, Steel Dynamics, California Steel Industries, and AK Steel.