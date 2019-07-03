'Credibility risk': Market watchers give their verdict on Lagarde's ECB nomination

Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the second quarter, besting its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter.Autosread more
After several weeks of volatility, mortgage rates calmed down, and that offered little incentive for homeowners or buyers to make a move.Real Estateread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, amid intensifying concerns about global economic growth.Bondsread more
President Donald Trump said he agreed to allow Huawei to purchase U.S. products and China will buy "large amounts" of American farm produce.World Economyread more
Lee Iacocca transformed the auto industry during a legendary career that stretched from the birth of the Ford Mustang through the death of American Motors.Autosread more
The market doesn't seem to care about Jony Ive and what scores of articles have called the "end of an era."Technologyread more
In tapping Judy Shelton to become one of two Federal Reserve Board governors, President Donald Trump selected one of the minority of mainstream economists supportive of a...The Fedread more
Symantec, which has been plagued by management turnover and deteriorating earnings, is in talks to be acquired by Broadcom, according to Bloomberg.Technologyread more
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will print the 2020 census without a question about citizenship, bringing to an apparent close a contentious legal battle over that...Politicsread more
Iacocca was one of the most powerful — and best known — executives in the automobile industry, rising to become president of Ford Motor before leading a turnaround at...Autosread more
China's state broadcaster CCTV called the Hong Kong protests that turned violent "a scene condemned by people from all walks of life in Hong Kong."China Politicsread more
Money managers and economists have offered their opinion on the nomination of Christine Lagarde as the European Central Bank's (ECB) new president, noting her gravitas on the international stage but her lack of experience on monetary policy.
Euro zone bond yields tumbled on the news, and defensive stocks rallied Wednesday morning as investors staked bets that the incoming head of the ECB will be a fan of low interest rates.
Several market watchers have offered their take on the Lagarde appointment, with her lack of knowledge on monetary policy proving to be a recurring concern. In a note to clients Wednesday, Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said Lagarde carried a "credibility risk" given her inexperience with the ECB's complicated array of tools designed to encourage stable economic growth.
Reid said market participants would like her political skills and connections but suggested the central bank's chief economist Philip Lane would now be expected to carry out the "intellectual economic legwork."
Mark Haefele, who acts as chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, noted in his morning note to clients that Lagarde would be the first ECB president ever without any experience in monetary policy.
Haefele said he still considered the IMF chief a "qualified candidate" but that her appointment didn't overly make Europe a more attractive place to invest.
Berenberg's Holger Schmieding said Wednesday that Lagarde had "proved her mettle" in her French finance ministerial role and had displayed her ability to work well with Germany during the early days of the euro zone debt crisis.
Schmieding also highlighted that Lagarde's power in the role shouldn't be overestimated and that it was the 25-member ECB Governing Council that took key decisions on monetary policy and not solely the president.
Pictet's Frederik Ducrozet issued a note Wednesday that focused squarely on the positive aspects of Lagarde's nomination.
The strategist said her experience, gravitas and a likely continuation of Draghi's dovish stance should stand her in good stead among lawmakers and the investment community. Ducrozet also noted that Lagarde had always been supportive of the ECB's unconventional policies, including Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) and quantitative easing (QE).
If Europe's top job nominations turn into appointments, then women will occupy the two top positions of ECB president and head of the European Commission.
Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Wednesday, S&P Global CEO Doug Peterson, said if women have a greater prominence in an economy, then it tends to grow faster.
"If the United States had had the same level of women in its economy as Norway, the United States would be 8% larger, $8.6 trillion," he said.