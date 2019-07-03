Your first trade for Wednesday, July 3

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.Marijuanaread more
The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.Jobsread more
Tesla shares surged in premarket trading Wednesday after what Barclays' called the company's "impressive" record quarterly sales number.Investingread more
Netflix shares have been buffering since the beginning of the year. They could be about to break free of their range-bound channel, according to Todd Gordon, founder of...Trading Nationread more
After several weeks of volatility, mortgage rates calmed down, and that offered little incentive for homeowners or buyers to make a move.Real Estateread more
Economic policy uncertainty and a decline in company earnings will keep the stock market from rallying any further, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since November 2016 on Wednesday, continuing its slide below 2%.Bondsread more
The unemployment data pointed to sustained labor market strength that should help support a slowing economy.Economyread more
Stocks surged in the first half of 2019, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended June with its best monthly gain since 1938. The earnings outlook for the July quarter is...Executive Edgeread more
President Donald Trump said he agreed to allow Huawei to purchase U.S. products and China will buy "large amounts" of American farm produce.World Economyread more
Nike's idea for its "Betsy Ross" sneaker reflected a growing interest in timeless apparel that features the U.S. flag or its colors, as consumers trend toward buying fewer...Retailread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of McDonald's.
Carter Worth was a buyer of Domino's Pizza.
Mark Tepper was a buyer of UnitedHealth.
Dan Nathan was a seller of Procter & Gamble.
