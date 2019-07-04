Trump salutes 'American spirit' at July 4th bash after heavy rains, evacuations threaten delays

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump salutes 'American spirit' at July 4th bash after weather...

Trump assured in a tweet that he would deliver his speech on time at 6:30 p.m. at the "Salute to America" at the Lincoln Memorial.

Politicsread more

Strong earthquake sets off fires, damages desert city east of Los...

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

US Top News and Analysisread more

'Stranger Things' helps shine a light on the flaws in Netflix's...

Netflix is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," but the branding push reveals a shortcoming in its business model.

Entertainmentread more

Trump tweet sparks concerns that the US may raise tariffs on...

Trump has accused Europe of manipulating currency, raising fears that the U.S. will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.

Currenciesread more

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite Trump-Kim...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.

World Politicsread more

Trump says 'absolutely moving forward' with census citizenship...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."

Politicsread more

Vietnam just teamed up with the EU on a big new deal

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...

Asia Economyread more

Kamala Harris says busing should be considered, not mandated

Sen. Kamala Harris said that busing students should be considered by school districts trying to desegregate their locations — not the federal mandate she appeared to support...

Politicsread more

OPEC's free pass for US shale will be short-lived, JP Morgan says

The U.S. shale industry has expanded at such a rapid rate that it threatens to overwhelm OPEC-led efforts to mitigate demand concerns.

Energyread more

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

The Fedread more

Semi CEO says US-China trade war has had limited impact on the...

Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.

Technologyread more

Michigan Rep. Amash says he's quitting Republican Party

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says he is leaving the Republican Party because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics.

Politicsread more
Politics

Trump salutes 'American spirit' at July 4th bash after heavy rains, evacuations threaten delays

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington, after concerns of severe weather threatened to drown out the event.
  • Trump's speech at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial was delivered on time, albeit under low cloud cover following heavy rains earlier Thursday, to crowds that packed either side of the monument's reflecting pool.
  • "Weather looking good, clearing rapidly and temperatures going down fast," the president wrote shortly before traveling to the event.
The U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument are seen as fireworks explode above the nation's capital on July 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington, after concerns of severe weather threatened to drown out the event.

"Today, we come together as one nation with this very special Salute to America. We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag — the brave men and women of the United States military," Trump said.

Trump's speech at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial was delivered on time, albeit under low cloud cover following heavy rains earlier Thursday, to crowds that packed either side of the monument's reflecting pool.

"Weather looking good, clearing rapidly and temperatures going down fast," the president wrote shortly before traveling to the event.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.